Universal Music Japan appoints Shintaro Aki as MD of EMI Records

Universal Music Japan (UMJ) has appointed A&R executive Shintaro Aki as managing director, EMI Records Japan, effective immediately.

He will be based in Tokyo and report to Naoshi Fujikura, president and CEO of Universal Music Japan.

Aki has joined UMJ from Warner Music Japan, where he most recently served as senior executive producer.

Since 2007, he served as A&R for one of Japan's most popular female solo singers, Superfly, contributing to her domestic chart success, including seven No.1 albums. He also worked with several of Japan’s most popular artists, including Ulfuls, Ges no Kiwami Otome, Indigo la End, Wanima and The Yellow Monkey.

Naoshi Fujikura, president and CEO of Universal Music Japan, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mr Aki, an executive with an amazing track record for producing hits and developing strong relationships with artists to Universal Music Japan. We look forward to EMI Records, which already has a long history and a broad roster of artists, continuing to shine under Mr Aki's new leadership."

Shintaro Aki said: "I am very honoured to have been appointed managing director of EMI Records, a label with a long and distinguished history. The label is home to many wonderful artists, and I will work to develop and grow the label. I look forward to creating a new era with everyone at Universal Music Japan, the artists, and the management team."

Throughout his two decades at Warner Music Japan, Aki held a variety of senior positions before being promoted to executive officer in 2020, including seven years as head of Creative Room 1 (the label now known as Prescribe), home to artists such as Aimyon, Chanmina, Campanella, Mariya Takeuchi and Tatsuro Yamashita.

He began his career as a promotion specialist, collaborating on multiple TV programme tie-ins and contributing to major hits from both domestic and international artists.