Universal Music Japan hires Spotify's Ichiro Tamaki

Universal Music Japan has named Ichiro Tamaki as corporate executive responsible for digital strategy, data analytics and platform partnerships.

Tamaki joins UMJ from Spotify, where he has served as GM & president, Spotify Japan since 2016. Prior to Spotify, he served as VP at Amazon.

The Universal appointment is effective February 15.

Tamaki will oversee the data & analytics and platform partnerships teams, and will be responsible for leading and developing UMJ’s digital and streaming strategy for Japan, working directly with the major’s leadership, international divisions and with our platform partners.

He will be based in Tokyo and report to Naoshi Fujikara, CEO, Universal Music Japan.

Fujikura said: “We are delighted to welcome Mr Tamaki to our team. His skills, experience and advanced knowledge will bring us game-changing strategy and help drive UMJ towards the next phase of our rapidly evolving music market in Japan. We are committed to delivering the value of music for Japanese music fans and to expanding the universe of opportunities for our artists. We strongly believe that Mr. Tamaki’s leadership will help us ensure and accelerate long-term digital growth, whilst helping our artist talent to reach new audiences around the world.”