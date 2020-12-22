Universal Music Japan names Rui Suzuki as chief financial officer

Universal Music Japan (UMJ) has appointed Rui Suzuki as chief financial officer responsible for all financial operations, effective January 1, 2021.

As a core member of Universal Music Japan’s management team, he will oversee financial operations, accounting and strategic planning. Suzuki will be based in Tokyo and report to Naoshi Fujikura, CEO, Universal Music Japan.

Suzuki joined UMJ from personal financial management service Moneytree, where he had served as CFO and director since 2016. Prior to Moneytree, he held positions at Goldman Sachs and Mizuho Financial Group.

Naoshi Fujikura, CEO, Universal Music Japan, said: “In 2020, the spread of Covid-19 brought many challenges to the domestic music business in Japan, however at the same time, new trends emerged, such as the global hit success of our Japanese language releases from BTS.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr Suzuki to UMJ, I am quite confident that his extensive experience in international finance and fintech will bring us flexible and agile financing in a business world of rapid change. With Mr Suzuki joining our management team, we shall continue to contribute to the growth and future development of the Japanese music market, while remaining the best destination for artists, songwriters and fans.”