Universal Music Korea signs Now United's Heyoon as it looks to develop new wave of domestic talent

UMG’s Universal Music Korea (UMK) has signed Heyoon, a Korean-born international pop star based in Los Angeles and Korea.

“The signing marks a significant step forward in UMK’s strategy to develop local artists and help them find success on the global stage,” said a statement.

Best known for her five-year career in Now United, Heyoon Jeong has toured in more than 30 countries, releasing over 100 singles and music videos combined.

Universal Music Korea aims to champion Korean artists in genres including R&B, pop and hip-hop. UMK will invest in new talent scouting and artist development, and plans to leverage its global network in A&R, marketing and PR to amplify Korean artists on a domestic and international scale.

At UMK, Heyoon joins a roster that also includes alternative R&B artist Dean.

The Korean music scene is incredibly exciting right now Adam Granite

"I’m excited to embark on this new chapter with Universal Music Group Korea,” said Heyoon. “I’ve been working hard on my upcoming debut release and looking forward to sharing the story with my fans around the world.”

Calvin Wong, CEO, Southeast Asia & SVP, Asia, Universal Music Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Heyoon to Universal Music Korea. Heyoon is an incredible artist, and we are proud to be working together on this new chapter in her career and look forward to showcasing her remarkable talent as a solo artist to a global audience.”

Adam Granite, EVP, Market Development, Universal Music Group, said: “The Korean music scene is incredibly exciting right now, and there is huge interest all around in the world in the new wave of Korean artists. Heyoon is an exciting and emerging global talent and I can’t wait to see what she will do next.”