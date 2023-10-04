Universal Music MENA aligns with Harb Talent Management

Universal Music Middle East & North Africa (MENA) has agreed a partnership deal with Harb Talent Management.

The agreement builds a presence for both companies in the Egyptian market.

Universal Music MENA and Harb Management will jointly work on local talent discovery, development, music production, marketing and promo, live events and brand partnerships.

To mark the launch, Universal Music MENA announced three flagship signings to their growing artist roster. Ahmed Santa, Slyver and Abu El Anwar (pictured) – three emerging hip-hop artists in Egypt with growing pan-Arab fanbases – will release music later this year and into 2024.

Patrick Boulos, CEO of Universal Music MENA, said: “It is an exciting time for us to build a presence in Egypt via this partnership with Harb Management.

“We have a shared passion to develop and support the local music scene in Egypt and offer talents the best of label and management services.”

Sherif Harb, founder of Harb Management, added: “We are thrilled to be identified by Universal Music MENA as a local partner in Egypt and it is certain that we will be able to work in line with their international network and global infrastructure to better service talents and the local music scene."

The partnership will aim to reinforce Universal Music MENA’s strategic commitment to the artists in the region, and to expand its local repertoire range with a diversity of genres and profiles.