Universal Music Russia poaches Maxim Vlasov from Spartak Moscow to take over as MD

Maxim Vlasov has been named as managing director of Universal Music Russia.

Rejoining Universal from his role at Russian football team FC Spartak Moscow, the exec was the division's finance director until 2019.

“I am delighted to welcome Maxim back to the UMG family. With his experience and perseverance, Maxim will further develop our business in the rapidly evolving Russian music market," said Frank Briegmann, chairman & CEO Universal Music Central Europe and Deutsche Grammophon.

Vlasov's predecessor as MD of Universal Music Russia, Dmitry Konnov, is leaving the business amicably and by mutual agreement.

"I also want to use this opportunity to thank Dmitry for all of his successful work over the past years. On behalf of the company, I wish him all the best for his personal and professional future,” added Briegmann.

Universal Music Group currently claims leadership of the world's top five music markets.