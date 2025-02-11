Universal Music signs global deal with 'King of Chinese pop' Liu Huan

Universal Music Greater China has signed an exclusive global agreement with Liu Huan, known as the “King of Chinese Pop”.

Liu Huan has been a household name in China since the 1980s. A prolific songwriter and music educator, he has made significant contributions to the evolution of Chinese pop.

The comprehensive multi-year agreement with UMGC marks the first time that Liu Huan’s majority body of work – both recording and publishing rights – will be united.

“The landmark deal aims to further promote and preserve Liu’s musical legacy, while amplifying the cultural impact of Chinese music globally,” said a statement.

His hugely successful career has included moments of global impact. In 2008, he took centre stage at the Beijing Olympics Game opening ceremony, performing You And Me alongside British soprano Sarah Brightman in a duet watched by billions around the world.

He recently composed the theme song Take the Earth To Wander for the sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth, adapted from Liu Cixin’s novel, and Qing Tong (Bronze), a promotional song for the global gaming phenomenon Genshin Impact.

In 2012, Huan joined the inaugural season of The Voice of China, helping launch the careers of many of his mentees. In 2014, he spearheaded the reality show Sing My Song, which spotlighted original music and introduced a new generation of singer-songwriters.

In 2019, he established the Liu Huan Original Music Fund, a philanthropic initiative to support Chinese singer-songwriters, promoting the development and innovation of China’s music industry.

His ability to create music that speaks to the soul of a nation is unparalleled Timothy Xu

Timothy Xu, chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Music Greater China, said: “We are deeply honoured to stand alongside Liu Huan as his chosen partner, supporting him in this exciting new chapter of his illustrious career. His ability to create music that speaks to the soul of a nation is unparalleled, and his enduring artistic vitality makes him truly one of a kind. With his trust, we are committed to celebrating his musical legacy, and together, we aim to promote the development of the Chinese music industry, continuing to elevate the global impact of Chinese culture.”

Liu Huan said: “It is a privilege to entrust my life’s work to Universal Music Greater China, a partner that respects the integrity of music and understands its profound value. I am confident that this collaboration will not only enhance the reach of my works but will also enable them to resonate more powerfully and widely. UMGC’s commitment to promoting the global impact of Chinese culture aligns with my lifelong aspirations. I am eager to see how our combined efforts will allow global audiences to experience the richness and beauty of Chinese culture through our music.”

Adam Granite, executive vice president, market development of Universal Music Group, added: “At Universal Music Group, we are committed to championing local artistry as part of our vision for a diversified global music culture. Liu Huan is a towering figure in contemporary Chinese music history, and we are proud to support his journey in sharing his extraordinary music with the world.”