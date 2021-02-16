Universal Music UK appoints Natasha Mann as director of diversity and inclusion

Universal Music UK has announced the appointment of Natasha Mann to the newly created role of director of diversity and inclusion.

Making her move after 12 years at Island Records, Mann will work closely with Universal Music UK’s senior leadership team to build on, shape and communicate the company’s mission and policies around diversity and inclusion while ensuring targets are developed and met.

Her wide-ranging brief will include steering and championing Universal Music UK’s diversity work across a broad range of internal communities, as well as leading on the next phase of the company’s ongoing work on neurodiversity and its programme to boost the number of women in A&R roles. She will also play an important role supporting the work of the UK arm of Universal Music’s Task Force For Meaningful Change, which was set up to help bring about change in the ongoing fight for equality, justice and inclusion.

Externally, Mann will be responsible for nurturing the company’s existing relationships with a wide range of diversity partners as well as forging new community links with a particular focus beyond London.

Mann has spent 12 years at Universal Music UK, most recently as MD of Island Records UK, a role she has held since 2018. She has overseen chart-topping campaigns for the label since joining in 2009 from Toast Press where her PR clients included Florence + The Machine, La Roux, Jamie Woon and Kano.

Universal Music UK chairman & CEO David Joseph said: “Natasha is an exceptionally talented executive whose knowledge and passion about the fundamental importance of diversity and inclusion, both at work and in the wider world, has always shone through. She has a deep understanding of the music business and the drive to help make a real difference”.

Natasha Mann said: “I'm super excited and honoured to be stepping into this hugely important role. I can't wait to work alongside the team to bring about much needed practical, meaningful and lasting changes. Diversity and inclusion should be at the heart of all businesses and I will do everything to ensure that the work we do will make all Universal Music employees, and the great artists we serve, proud.”