Universal Music UK CEO & chairman David Joseph to step down after 17 years

David Joseph has held the biggest job in the UK music industry since 2008 – today it’s been announced that he’s stepping down as Universal Music UK CEO & chairman after almost 17 years.

The surprise news comes at a time when Universal Music UK is comfortably on top as the market leader. The company is also undergoing a restructure including the merger of operations for EMI and Island. There is no word yet on a successor to Joseph.

The news was announced today in staff memos, which Music Week has obtained.

"David and I have worked together for 26 years, beginning when he agreed to join me in the turnaround of Polydor in the late '90s," wrote Sir Lucian Grainge, UMG CEO & chairman. "It’s been a remarkable journey. One of the many things I respect about David is that he never tried to be anyone but himself and he guided the UK company to heights in a way that was completely authentic to him. In addition, I have enormous respect for his decision to take an entirely different path after so many outstanding years at UMG.

"I know you’re naturally wondering what comes next for the UK company. I’ll be sharing that with you shortly, but today is about David. His contributions – as an executive, as a leader and as a friend – have always been focused on making our company a better place for our employees and our artists."

In his memo to staff, David Joseph wrote: “It has been an honour to work alongside you, creating something truly exceptional, a company that wasn't only number one but also led with heart and creativity. We've done that together.”

He added: “This team is immensely talented, fuelled by ideas, passion, and imagination. It's a rare privilege to wake up every day and work at the greatest company in the music industry alongside remarkable artists and their managers who have chosen you - chosen us - to be part of their lives.”

Joseph is planning to study a Master's in Religion and Theology at King's College London.

The full memo is below.

Joseph, who was made a CBE in 2016 for services to the music industry, has held senior roles at Universal Music UK since 1998, having moved from RCA where he was head of artist development. He first worked with Take That in the early 1990s and would go on to bring them over to Universal when they reformed in 2006.

Prior to taking the top job at Universal, he had been Polydor co-president and, since 2006, held the newly-created role of Universal Music Operations president.

In 2008 Joseph took over as CEO & chairman at Universal during a time of major upheaval from piracy, on the eve of the streaming revolution. He also had big shoes to fill, taking over from Sir Lucian Grainge, who then focused on his role as Universal Music Group International chairman and CEO (and later took on his current role of UMG CEO & chairman).

During his long spell at Universal, Joseph has overseen market share success and huge UK artist breakthroughs, including Amy Winehouse, Florence + The Machine and Sam Smith, the return of Take That, ABBA and the Rolling Stones – each of them a sales phenomenon – as well as the catalogue success of Elton John, Queen and The Beatles.

When he started in the top job, Universal was having massive success with the debut album by Duffy. The major now represents a range of UK artists including Stormzy, Ellie Goulding, Lewis Capaldi, Celeste, U2, Years & Years and current Music Week cover star Michael Kiwanuka, as well as international stars such as Eminem, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

The announcement of his departure coincides with the first No.1 album in 18 years for Snow Patrol, who racked up huge sales during the early part of Joseph’s time at the major. Meanwhile, Universal’s Polydor label has also dominated the singles chart this summer with three different No.1s for Sabrina Carpenter.

Joseph was a key figure in the streaming inquiry by the Culture, Media & Sport Committee. The Universal boss faced aggressive questioning from the MPs, although the Competition & Markets Authority subsequently decided not to intervene in the streaming market.

David Joseph and Jessie Ware at the BRITS 2024

The BRITs also came under Joseph’s purview as he took on the showrunner duties, most recently in 2020. As the most senior figure in the UK music industry, he again attended the ceremony earlier this year and was photographed with Chase & Status, Jessie Ware and Max Lousada, who has since announced his departure as recorded music CEO at Warner Music Group.

David Joseph and Max Lousada at the BRITs 2024

In 2023, he was on hand to present Bola Abioye, UK group company secretary at Universal Music Group, with the Music Week Women In Music Special Recognition Award (sponsored by YouTube) at our Women In Music Awards.

In 2020, Joseph launched Universal Music UK’s Creative Differences handbook, aimed at helping the creative industries embrace neurodiversity. Under his watch, the major took action on improving diversity in the music industry.

David Joseph leaves Universal Music UK as the market leader in a strong position. According to exclusive data from the Official Charts Company, Universal dominates the market shares for the year to date including a No.1 position for combined music consumption (AES) in the UK of 36.1% (more than 16 percentage points ahead of nearest rival Sony Music UK).

David Joseph with Sir Lucian Grainge and Florence Welch in 2013

Universal Music’s EMI label is on top in the market shares for the year to date (10.9% share). The market-leading label reclaimed its market share crown at the end of 2022. It won the Record Company trophy at the Music Week Awards earlier this year.

Fellow Universal Island is also having a great run with Chappell Roan, Hozier, The Last Dinner Party and a Mercury Prize win for English Teacher. The label triumphed in the A&R category at the Music Week Awards.

Dr Jo Twist OBE, BPI chief executive, said: “David Joseph has made an exceptional contribution to British music both as a great champion of talent and artistry, and as a passionate advocate of creative arts education; leading our industry also in recognising the importance of neurodiversity and the power of music in realising human potential. All of us at the BPI are grateful for his dedicated support and commitment, including to BPI Council and to the BRIT Awards, and we wish him the very best for this new chapter in his life.”

MESSAGE FROM DAVID JOSEPH

I wanted to share with you that after 26 extraordinary years, I've decided to step back from the company.

It has been an honour to work alongside you, creating something truly exceptional, a company that wasn't only number one but also led with heart and creativity. We've done that together.

This career, once impossible to imagine, has been a gift for which I'm deeply grateful. Now, after 17 years in this role, it's time to step into something new. Next week, a new chapter begins with a Master's in Religion and Theology at King's College London.

But before stepping away, there's one thing I need to say: You've got this.

This team is immensely talented, fuelled by ideas, passion, and imagination. It's a rare privilege to wake up every day and work at the greatest company in the music industry alongside remarkable artists and their managers who have chosen you - chosen us - to be part of their lives.

Looking forward, you will undoubtedly continue to inspire, innovate, and lead the way.

A special thank you goes to Lucian, without whom none of this would have been possible. First, he hired me, and then he let me be myself.

This place, the people, the building, the conversations, the inspiration, and the music that somehow makes the rest of life blur into the background - these will all be missed immeasurably.

As you know, life is often about clarity in decision-making and trusting your instinct; and in our case, it's also deeply, undeniably about timing.

Thank you - working here has been an absolute pleasure.

PHOTOS: Getty Images/JMEnternational and Lester Cohen/Wireimage