Universal Music UK hires Amazon's Simon Johnson for new strategy and eCommerce role

Simon Johnson has joined Universal Music UK as managing director of strategy, growth and eCommerce.

A mathematician by training, he takes up the newly created role after six years at Amazon, where he was most recently overseeing its books and Kindle business in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

“Ever since I fell head over heels in love with music as a young child who stumbled on the magic of Revolver in my parents’ record collection, it’s been my dream to work on helping artists be more successful and bringing them closer to their fans," he explained.

"Universal Music Group is home to without doubt the greatest set of artists and catalogue in the world. I can’t wait to get started in playing a role to help fans like me find and express joy and purpose through these wonderful artists and the power of music.”

Johnson has been mandated boost the company's customer engagement, build community retail and enhance its analytics.

“Simon brings his strategic vision alongside incredible experience in management, retail, data and analytics to this new role, but above all he is a creative and innovative thinker who shares our belief in the huge potential for eCommerce and finding authentic new ways for our artists to build their markets and audiences,” said Universal Music UK chairman and CEO David Joseph.