Universal Music Vietnam and media company METUB launch MonoX label

Universal Music Vietnam (UMV) has teamed with multi-channel network and media company METUB on a new label launch, MonoX.

MonoX will find and develop Vietnamese talent, with ambitions to break artists globally.

The two companies held a press conference in the heart of Ho Chi Minh city.

MonoX CEO Kendall Nguyen said: “It is exciting what we get to do here, and this showcase is a significant event to me. In less than two weeks, our artists have put together a show that not only entertains but also makes a statement of who we are as a record label. We hope to attract artists and fans with similar vibes, locate our tribe and create music that transcends borders”

MonoX unveiled its first signing, Wren Evans, during the press conference. Wren Evans is a Vietnamese singer, songwriter and influencer. His debut single Thich Em Hoi Nhieu (I Like You A Lot) amassed more than 10 million views in less than 10 days upon release.

Wren Evans’ YouTube channel has already picked up more than 110,000 followers. His latest single Con Dau (The Pain) was released this month. The track is from his debut album, to be released this month through MonoX/Universal Music Vietnam.

On signing to MonoX, Wren Evans said: “I am thrilled to finally have a team that truly understands and supports what I do creatively. Now I only focus on putting out music. A lot of it. I cannot wait for my fans to discover the next chapters in my journey.”

At the event, MonoX also introduced its two latest artist signings - Evy and Daisy.

Lan Khanh Phung, GM of Universal Music Vietnam, said: “We are able to provide a one-stop shop for artists. More than just music, we can connect people through creativity, emotion and dreams… The launch of MonoX as a standalone new label will provide Vietnamese artists new opportunities to find success and build audiences, both at home and globally.”

Calvin Wong, CEO of Universal Music South East Asia, added: “We are excited to work closely with Kendall, Phuong and our partners at METUB to make MonoX a success, and for the label to become a catalyst for Vietnamese music and artists to find popularity locally, across the southeast Asia region, and beyond.”

Phuong Ha, CEO of METUB, said: “Although we have worked with many artistes to craft their digital strategy before, the establishment of the MonoX Label is a special move for METUB, to step further into the music landscape, which to me, is at a very exciting stage. With this co-operation between METUB and Universal Music Group, we hope to build a home for Vietnamese artists where they can enjoy a world-class music industry value chain with local insights and an extensive network. At METUB, we are able to discover new talents at a very early stage of their career and certainly, MonoX Label will continue to help us to turn their passion for music into a successful artist career.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Calvin Wong, CEO of Universal Music South East Asia, Lan Khanh Phung, General Manager of Universal Music Vietnam, Daisy, Artist, Kendall Nguyen, CEO of NonoX, Wren Evans, Artist, Amy Tran, Artist Manager of MonoX, Evy, Artist, Phuong Ha, CEO of METUB, Hung Tran, COO of METUB