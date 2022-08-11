Universal Production Music launches film and TV score label with Harry Gregson-Williams

Universal Production Music, Universal Music Publishing Group’s production music company, has announced a production music JV with award-winning film composer Harry Gregson-Williams.

Gregson-Williams is known for his scoring of the Shrek franchise, The Chronicles Of Narnia, and, more recently, Disney's live-action remake of Mulan, and Ridley Scott's The Last Duel.

New label Scored By: Harry Gregson-Williams features albums composed by Gregson-Williams and his team, curated with label partner and fellow composer Tom Howe, and is designed to provide film and TV score repertoire for clients wanting quality production music.

It will feature mood-based album themes, ranging from chases to apprehensive tension-building, all with Gregson-Williams’ signature compositional style.

Gregson-Williams said: "I'm extremely happy to be partnering with Universal Production Music on the creation of this new music label. Making my music available in this way – beyond the boundaries of the specific film and television score commissions I'm doing – seems like a wonderful opportunity and a natural extension to my work."

The new agreement strengthens Gregson-Williams’ relationship with Universal Music, the composer having signed an exclusive, global administration deal with Universal Music Publishing Group in 2019.

Geoff Cox, UK head of production at Universal Production Music, added: “Harry is one of Hollywood’s most renowned film composers whose music has soundtracked some of the most iconic movies of the last 20 years. To have access to that experience and build a label together that showcases Harry’s talents and delivers us exceptional music for our clients is a huge coup for us and highlights our strategy of working with the absolute best in the business.”

Jane Carter, president, Universal Production Music, said: “It’s always a privilege to spend time with a composer in their studio and listen to their music. Visiting Harry Gregson-Williams was no exception. To listen to his exceptional music, which is so evocative, was exhilarating and an experience I will cherish. I’m proud of this contribution to Universal Production Music in our mission to deliver quality at the highest level.”

Jody Gerson, chairman & CEO at Universal Music Publishing Group, agreed: “We are extremely proud to collaborate with such a high-profile film score composer whose experience is unparalleled in this space. Scored By: Harry Gregson-Williams has been thoughtfully curated for our film and TV broadcast audience which truly exemplifies excellence and quality in every aspect and further highlights our commitment to work with the world’s best composers.

All tracks are available immediately for licensing exclusively through Universal Production Music.

Read our 2018 interview with Harry Gregson-Williams here.