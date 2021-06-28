University of West London teams with AWAL on label launch

The University of West London – home of the London College of Music – is set to launch a record label with distribution provided by AWAL.

The label, set to be officially launched in September, will not only offer students a unique space to release new music, but also provide industry experience to music management trainees who will work directly with the signed artists.

The label will help new artists gain access to global streaming platforms through student management, as they navigate the professional side of the industry while they study. Music lecturers Ben Bushell and Daniel Pratt (pictured, L-R) will run the label at UWL.

Professor Anthony Woodman, deputy vice-chancellor at UWL said: “This is an incredible opportunity for UWL to be at the heart of the creation and distribution of new music in an industry-leading initiative.

“We have so much talent here at the University, not just in our performers and musicians, but across all areas of recording and management. This deal with AWAL will not only celebrate that by promoting music by our students, but allow them to be part of a competitive industry as they study.

“Offering direct and relevant experience is key to all of our courses, and this is another way that we are supporting and nurturing our students as they launch rewarding careers in the music industry.”

AWAL works with independent artists globally including Lauv, Tom Misch, Kim Petras, Finneas and UWL graduate Little Simz.

All students taken on by the label will have their music distributed by AWAL on to streaming platforms, and be offered ongoing support in all areas of business activity.