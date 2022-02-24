Utopia Music's latest acquisition is Absolute Label Services

Utopia Music has acquired Absolute Label Services, the UK-based distribution and services provider to independent artists and record labels.

Included in the acquisition is neighbouring rights company Absolute Rights Management.

It’s another big buy for Utopia following deals for Sentric and Proper Music Group, as well as Musimap and Lyric Financial.

Absolute’s current offering will be integrated into Utopia’s Distribution Services business unit, which launched in January with the acquisition of Proper Music Group.

Utopia’s Distribution Services business unit offers partnering labels digital distribution services, marketing for creators and performers, digital retail marketing, reporting and budgeting, physical distribution and sales, manufacturing, real-time analytics, synchronisation, and digital health checks.

The unit is bolstered by Absolute’s current services, infrastructure and expertise in providing labels with managed services including administration, sales, physical and digital distribution, marketing and promotional campaigns. Absolute has been battling for a No.1 album this week with Sea Power, in partnership with Proper and Townsend.

Absolute’s co-owners and joint managing directors, Henry Semmence and Simon Wills (pictured), join as VP, distribution services. They will work alongside Drew Hill, VP, physical distribution. All will report directly to Utopia’s chief operating officer Roberto Neri.

“We are delighted to announce our acquisition of Absolute, which further strengthens our position as partners of the industry,” said Roberto Neri, COO at Utopia Music. “Absolute has an impeccable track record and it’s our honour to welcome their team to the Utopia family and increase our offering for artists, record labels, and distributors.

“Simon and Henry have a strong reputation as industry leaders and partners. By working in tandem we can enhance and supercharge our Utopia distribution offering delivering ‘Fair Pay for Every Play’ for Creators and rights holders.”

Founded in 1998, Absolute’s diverse client base ranges from developing talent such as Jake Isaac, Edbl and Au-Ra to established acts including Deep Purple, Beverly Knight and McFly.

“At Absolute we pride ourselves on being the most trusted partner for labels,” said Semmence and Wills. “By joining the Utopia family, we can provide our clients with an array of new services and exponentially increase their business. It is no secret that the music industry has a data gap. We are proud to be part of a company that wants to make a difference within the industry and help it grow.”

Absolute will continue to service its existing customer base as part of the Utopia family. It will now have access to Utopia’s music consumption data bank that includes more than 48 billion global data points among an array of new services provided by the company’s other business offerings.