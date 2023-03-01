Venice Music appoints Fadia Kader as executive vice president and general manager

Venice Music has appointed music industry veteran Fadia Kader as executive vice president and general manager.

Kader will oversee the company’s Services and Community business, leading teams across A&R, artist marketing, sync & community, streaming/commerce and Web3.

Kader will report directly to the co-founders, Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo.

As part of Venice’s commitment to independent artists, she will also drive the global A&R strategy, source and secure key music partnerships, and provide advice on the products and tools to help artists build and grow their careers.

Troy Carter, co-founder and CEO, said: “Fadia has built a reputation as a trusted leader and trailblazer within the artist community. She's a unique bridge between music culture and technology and will be a valuable leader within Venice.”

Prior to Venice, Kader was the global head of strategic partnerships at Clubhouse, where she developed and executed the onboarding strategy for partners across multiple verticals. At Clubhouse, Kader created and amplified social audio moments between creatives and brands and their audiences, including John Mayer, Nicki Minaj, TED, Netflix and many more.

Before Clubhouse, Kader was part of the music partnerships team at Instagram, where she worked on key collaborations with artists including Taylor Swift, J Balvin, Billie Eilish and Verzuz Battle. She also held positions at Twitter, Def Jam Records and Complex Networks.

“The team at Venice Music and I share a passion for changing the perception of what it takes to be successful as a DIY artist,” said Kader. “I’m excited to partner with Troy, Suzy and the team as we continue the dedicated work of educating, empowering and elevating the independent artist experience.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Fadia to our team and community,” said Suzy Ryoo, co-founder & president. “Her choice to join Venice Music is a resounding vote of confidence towards artist ownership, creative freedom and the clear opportunity to make a generational impact in music.”