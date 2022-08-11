Verve Label Group announces two executive promotions

Verve Label Group, a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), has announced two significant executive promotions: Jamie Krents becomes president of Verve, Impulse! and Verve Forecast Records, while Dawn Olejar becomes executive vice president and general manager, Verve Label Group.

Reporting to Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of Universal Classics and Jazz and Verve Label Group, Krents and Olejar will continue to spearhead the growth and development of Verve, working from the label’s New York offices.

Dickon Stainer said: “These two exciting promotions mark a crucial moment in the evolution of Verve. Jamie Krents becoming president of Verve and Impulse! is a true testament to his unique and exceptional vision for artist development as these legendary labels enter a new era under his stewardship. Dawn Olejar is a role model for outstanding label management, and her new combined responsibilities as EVP and general manager reflect the breadth of modern and innovative skills she brings to the operational management of Verve Label Group.”

Krents, who has been with the company for over two decades, said: “Having spent my entire career at this company, this is literally a dream for me, as I have a respect for the history of Verve, Impulse! and Verve Forecast that is equaled only by my belief in our artists, our team, and my excitement over how our labels are evolving.”

Olejar added: “I couldn’t be more excited about this next chapter with Verve Label Group. The personal and professional relationships I’ve built over the last few years have been the most rewarding of my career and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Krents and Olejar have worked across a range of music at Verve – from Jon Batiste and Diana Krall to Ella Fitzgerald and John Coltrane. Earlier this year, Batiste won five Grammy’s, including the coveted Album of the Year award. New signing Arooj Aftab also took home a Grammy, while fellow Verve artists Madison Cunningham, Brandee Younger and Blake Mills were nominated.

A veteran of over 20 years at Universal Music Group, Krents started at Verve in 1998 as a temp and rose through the ranks to serve in senior capacities including senior vice president of International Marketing and Label Development and, in 2019, as executive vice president of the Verve, Impulse! and Forecast imprints.

Dawn Olejar has been at the forefront of US campaigns for international artists including Andrea Bocelli, Ludovico Einaudi, Diana Ross, Lang Lang and Chad Lawson, plus new signings Gabríel Ólafs and Plínio Fernandes. She now adds to her remit as general manager the continued responsibility of overseeing the team at Verve Label Group. Prior to VLG, Olejar was general manager at RPM Music Productions.