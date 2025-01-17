Verve Record Club launches as subscription service

Verve Records and Impulse! Records have launched the Verve Record Club (VRC), a premium vinyl subscription service for jazz enthusiasts, new fans of the genre and collectors.

“This bespoke club is a celebration of timeless artistry and unmatched craftsmanship, offering members exclusive access to legendary recordings, meticulously reissued on high-fidelity vinyl,” said a statement.

Set for February, the first release is a cornerstone of the early Impulse! Records discography, John Coltrane Quartette: Coltrane.

“This is more than a subscription service; it’s an entryway into the heart of jazz history,” said John Pinder, vice president of revenue and consumer acquisition for Verve Label Group. “With the Verve Record Club, we’re inviting fans to rediscover these extraordinary recordings in a way that honors their artistry and legacy, with the highest quality sound and presentation.”

“Jazz vinyl collecting has never been more vibrant”, added Ken Druker, senior vice president, jazz development of Verve Label Group. “We’re thrilled to bring these classics – and some hidden gems – back to life with an exhaustive attention to detail. It’s an exciting time for jazz fans everywhere.”

Members will receive limited-edition pressings crafted from analogue sources and pressed on 180-gram vinyl, packaged in numbered, tip-on jackets. They will be limited to 2,500 copies each.

Additional perks include an annual member-exclusive release, early access to upcoming titles and unique merchandise. The club currently only ships to the US.

It will also offer a deep dive into the vaults of Verve, Impulse!, Mercury, CTI, Decca, MGM and other labels, with future releases featuring Ella Fitzgerald, Ahmad Jamal, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Bill Evans, and more.