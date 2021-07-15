Vice Media's Nancy Dubuc joins Warner Music Group's board

Warner Music Group has announced the election of Nancy Dubuc to the company’s board of directors.

Dubuc has also been named as chair of the audit committee and a member of the executive committee.

At the same time, Thomas H Lee has announced his intention to step down from the company’s board of directors after more than 17 years of service. In 2004, he led the investor group which purchased the company from Time Warner. Lee has been given the title of director emeritus.

Dubuc is currently CEO of Vice Media Group. Since joining Vice in 2018, she has directed the expansion and cultural transformation of the company’s global businesses. Prior to joining Vice, Dubuc served as president and CEO of A+E Networks.

Len Blavatnik, founder & chairman of Access Industries, said: “Nancy is an exceptional addition to the board. Her experience in visual and digital media, combined with her knowledge of youth culture and the entertainment market, make her well suited to help guide WMG’s growth. I would also like to thank Tom for his many years of valuable service on the board, and I’m pleased that we’ll be able to call on his expertise in the future.”

Nancy Dubuc said: “Music now lives in many different forms, across cultures, technologies, and media. Warner’s dynamic, global approach to creativity and commerce, along with the powerful value proposition it offers artists and songwriters, make it a truly progressive and exciting company. I’m looking forward to working with everyone on the board to help chart the years ahead.”

Thomas Lee said: “Warner Music Group has undergone an extraordinary evolution over the past 17 years. It’s been gratifying to help the company drive its transformation and deliver unprecedented growth. I’m honoured that Len and the board have asked me to continue to serve the company for which I have such admiration.”