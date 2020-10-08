Victor Lee appointed MD of Liquid State

Sony Music Entertainment and Tencent Music Entertainment have today (October 8) announced the appointment of Victor Lee as MD of Liquid State.

An official press release stated that Lee will have responsibility “for discovering and developing emerging local Asian electronic dance music talent to create original content, as well as provide opportunities for international electronic dance artist collaborations, creating and building branded live events in the region.”

Lee has previously worked with the likes of Avicii, Bob Sinclar, Kylie Minogue, Gucci Mane, Wyclef Jean and Whitney Houston.

Prior to Liquid State, Lee was VP of international streaming and marketing at APG (Artist Partner Group), where he managed the international relationships of Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, QQ Music, JOOX, KKBOX, and others in Asia, whilst also delivering global music streams for Ava Max, Bazzi, Charlie Puth, since 2019.

Speaking about the appointment, Andrew Chan, MD, Sony Music, Greater China, said: “Victor is an experienced and successful music industry executive who brings with him extensive experience across various regions as well as a track record of developing successful labels. With Victor joining, we look forward to fostering more domestic Electronic Dance Music talent in Asia and expanding the number of international collaborations.”

“Electronic Dance Music is an important music genre that we believe has a lot of potential for growth,” added Andy Ng, group senior adviser, Tencent Music Entertainment. “Victor’s appointment will bring us a step closer to our ambition of becoming the top electronic dance label in the region, developing new fans and providing more opportunity for local talents to showcase their work.”

Liquid State launched in 2018 as a joint venture between Sony Music and Tencent Music, to provide a home for electronic and electronic dance music artists. Its recent successes include Corsack and R3hab.

Victor Lee concluded: "With the combined resources and expertise of Sony Music, Tencent Music and Liquid State, we are uniquely placed to provide the deep bench of untapped electronic talent in Asia with a pathway to the global success they deserve. Likewise, we can enable international artists to unleash the huge potential which lies within the Asian market. As such, I am thrilled to be working alongside Andrew Chan and Andy Ng in taking Liquid State into its next phase at, what is, an amazing moment in the history of the Asian music market."