Victoria Needs lands lands top marketing role at AWAL

AWAL UK has hired Victoria Needs as vice president of international marketing.

Needs will lead AWAL’s international marketing team, driving releases and campaigns as part of an international strategy that sees international, UK and North American marketing teams working closely.

AWAL CEO Lonny Olinick welcomed the appointment, saying: “The way we operate for our artists across the globe is completely unique. We have one integrated global team so that no one has incentives beyond what is best for the artist and our global business. By adding Victoria and her wealth of experience in developing and breaking artists around the world, it will help drive our international marketing team and campaigns to the next level.”

AWAL’s global approach has paid off for Lauv already this year, click here to read an interview with president Paul Hitchman and general manager Paul Trueman on how they capitalised on success in certain territories to drive international expansion.

Victoria Needs said: "AWAL is uniquely positioned to support artists who want to build audiences across multiple territories, get their music heard in other markets and find space to tell their stories as a key part of the artist development process. It's a privilege to join a company where every single department has a truly global mindset, so huge thanks to Paul Hitchman, Paul Trueman, and Lonny Olinick for the opportunity to be part of the AWAL team."

Paul Trueman commented, “I’m delighted to have Victoria join our team. Our unique structure allows AWAL to be nimble and truly develop bespoke plans market by market which is perfectly suited to Victoria’s proactive approach to international marketing.”

Needs has previously served with majors including Warner Music, EMI and Sony, working on campaigns for acts including Calvin Harris, Mark Ronson, Little Mix, and more. She arrives from a post as diirector of UK International at Sony.