Victoria Oakley named new IFPI CEO

Victoria Oakley (née Dean) has been appointed as the new CEO of IFPI.

Replacing Frances Moore, who retired last year, Oakley will join the organisation in June from strategic communications and advocacy consultancy Portland, where she is currently CEO.

Previously, Oakley worked extensively in the British Diplomatic Service, with roles in London, Paris, Brussels, Washington DC and the Eastern Caribbean, where she was high commissioner until 2016.

She later joined Google as its global public policy director, returning to Portland in 2022 to become CEO, where she led a 300-strong team across London, Doha, Singapore, Nairobi, Paris, Berlin and Brussels.

Victoria Oakley, said: “I’m delighted to be joining IFPI and leading the global team as it continues its work to create the best possible environment for music worldwide. The sector is once again experiencing a period of rapid evolution with new technology creating both exciting opportunities and new challenges. We must continue to stand up for the rights of those creating and investing in music in order to secure its incredibly exciting future.”

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group said: “I’m pleased that Vikki is joining the IFPI during this dynamic time for the music industry. Vikki brings the right skills and experience to help the global industry tackle important issues and opportunities collaboratively and with a fresh vision. We look forward to working with her.”

Rob Stringer CBE, chairman, Sony Music Group said: “We are delighted that Vikki will be representing our global industry at a time of great change and transformation. Her decades of expertise combined with strong relationships around the world, will help us ensure music is recognized for the value it deserves and artists are always put first.”

Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl said: “As our industry rapidly evolves, it’s vital we continue to build an environment where investment in talent thrives, and technology helps creativity flourish. Vikki is a great choice to help lead the global campaign for the rights of artists and those who back them, and I’m excited she’s bringing her expertise and experience to IFPI.”

CFO John Nolan and chief legal officer Lauri Rechardt will continue to act as joint heads of IFPI until Oakley’s arrival.

