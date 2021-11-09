Video making app TagMix secures licensing agreement with Warner Music Group

TagMix, an app that captures live video moments and enhances them with professional quality sound, has announced a partnership with Warner Music Group (WMG), which will grant it access to a selection of the label's touring artists as part of an ongoing licensing deal.

The TagMix app has been built to enhance videos of live events like clubs, gigs and festivals by replacing the audio with a real-time, pro-quality audio stream.

This partnership follows other deals struck by TagMix over the last six months, including the Music Venue Trust (MVT) and music rights firm BMAT.

Andy Dean, CEO of TagMix, said: “We are thrilled that Warner Music Group has come on board at what is a pivotal time for the business. Given that live events have been severely impacted by the recent pandemic, we are very much looking forward to being able to work hand-in-hand with WMG and its artists to both expand our offering in the gig scene and to offer greater value to both musicians and fans”.