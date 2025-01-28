Vinyl Alliance says Gen-Z is now the 'driving force' behind the format's popularity

Generation Z is now the driving force behind vinyl’s current popularity, according to industry collective the Vinyl Alliance.

The proportion of people listening to physical music (vinyl, cassette and CDs) is greatest amongst those aged 18 to 24, based on research by Key Production.

A new report from the Vinyl Alliance has explored why Gen-Z is embracing the format – including integrating it into their digital lives.

The survey of more than 2,500 vinyl fans worldwide found that over a quarter (76%) of Gen-Z vinyl fans buy records at least once a month, with eight in 10 (80%) owning a record player.

With nearly 30% declaring themselves as a ‘die-hard collector’, the report says Gen-Z vinyl fans are committed to regularly buying records and actively listening to them – rather than to keep just as collectible items.

Unlike Millennials or Gen-X, Gen-Z were born and raised during vinyl’s mainstream downturn during the mid-2000s (in favour of CDs, MP3 and streaming). The Vinyl Alliance says Gen-Z has adopted the format, giving a new meaning to vinyl culture. Gen-Z is the first ‘digital native’ generation to use social media to further their interest in records, collecting, set-ups and more.

The report shows half (50%) of the respondents collect vinyl as it provides a break from digital life, more than both Millennials (49%) and Gen-X (34%). Gen-Z is more likely (61%) than Millennials (53%) and Gen-X (27%) to replace digital habits with vinyl listening to improve their mental well-being.

Gen-Z vinyl fans also have a strong desire for meaningful connections by fostering communities around vinyl records – especially those provided by record stores. Eight in 10 (84%) shop for records in-store and more than half (57%) prefer the in-store experience and expressed a desire for more vinyl community events – the highest percentages of any generation.

Ryan Mitrovich, general manager at the Vinyl Alliance, said: “It’s still being said vinyl’s undergoing a ‘revival’, but after 17 consecutive years of growth it’s time to recognise vinyl has revived and is firmly a part of how fans consume music today. It has Gen-Z to thank for this, and what our research shows is just how curious and drawn to vinyl culture this generation is.

“Gen-Z vinyl fans are buying records for a multitude of reasons, which shows their interest isn’t a superficial trend, but that they are truly passionate. Vinyl is Gen-Z’s ticket to a different music experience and they’re taking it seriously, so it’s time we took Gen-Z seriously as vinyl fans and collectors.”

We’ve long known the importance of younger generations getting into physical music in the UK Karen Emanuel

With over 252 million posts on TikTok relating to ‘vinyl’ or ‘vinyl records’, social media platforms provide an accessible entry point for younger generations to get into the culture. Gen-Z share videos of their ‘vinyl hauls,’ turntables playing favourite purchases, and walls decorated with colourful disks and sleeves.

The BPI recently revealed UK vinyl sales increased for a 17th consecutive year, with the retail trade body ERA reporting vinyl album sales grew by 10% to £196m in 2024. HMV re-opened its flagship Oxford Street store amid the growing demand for vinyl.

Ryan Mitrovich added: “As a digital native generation, Gen-Z has a unique relationship with vinyl heavily influenced by their digital lives. From the well-being benefits of the physical listening experience and the in-store sense of community, to expressing their fandom and sharing analogue experiences on social media, we’ve learnt Gen-Z is giving new meaning to the medium. It has integrated into their lifestyles, which builds a strong case that vinyl is here to stay.”

The report is realistic about potential barriers in the wider adoption of vinyl records, finding nearly a third (29%) of Gen-Z vinyl fans say they've reduced or stopped buying records due to rising prices.

Vinyl holds tangible as well as symbolic value for Gen-Z, with 76% of Gen-Z vinyl fans citing owning a physical copy of music as a reason they collect, and 62% citing supporting their favourite artist, compared to 45% of Gen X.

Karen Emanuel, CEO of Key Production Group, the UK’s largest vinyl production broker and Vinyl Alliance member, said: “We’ve long known the importance of younger generations getting into physical music in the UK and this report verifies that. Taking time out to explore records and making financial investments into physical products in order to support their favourite artists is really important to them.”

The Vinyl Alliance is a non-profit membership organisation formed to strengthen the position of vinyl records in the global recorded music market.

Its global membership, including Key Production Group, The Vinyl Factory, Ninja Tune, Ortofon and others, spans the complete vinyl record value chain, from materials manufacturers and pressing plants to record labels and playback hardware manufacturers.

The full report is available here.