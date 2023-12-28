Vinyl sales increase again with growth accelerating in 2023

Vinyl LP purchases have risen for the 16th consecutive year in the UK in 2023.

While that’s not so surprising, what is perhaps unexpected is that vinyl sales are growing at their fastest rate this decade.

Following a 2.9% improvement in unit sales last year, the vinyl market in 2023 has experienced much stronger growth, with an 11.7% year-on-year rise to 5.9 million units.

The figures are based on analysis of Official Charts data by the BPI, and cover the period up to chart week 51.

The increase has been led by new releases from artists including Ed Sheeran, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, the Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift. 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is the year's biggest vinyl seller with 78,767 units (up to week 50), followed by the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds (42,815 vinyl sales).

As well as the continuing popularity of independent record stores, the vinyl market’s strength was also reflected in HMV’s return to London’s Oxford Street after four years with a flagship store.

While more than 80% of recorded music consumption in the UK is now made up of streaming, demand for vinyl LPs continues to surge, with the market at its highest annual level since 1990.

Additionally, the CD market has sustained its smallest annual decline in nearly a decade this year as it moves closer to plateauing. Almost 11 million CDs were sold across the year, while sales of cassettes topped 100,000 units in a calendar year for the fourth consecutive year.

Led by vinyl, the resurgence of physical product underlines the resilience of the UK music market Dr Jo Twist

Final figures for vinyl LP, CD and cassette sales in 2023 will be unveiled by the BPI on January 3, along with the total volume of audio streams for the year and the final year-end charts.

Dr Jo Twist OBE, BPI chief executive, said: “Led by vinyl, the resurgence of physical product underlines the resilience of the UK music market at a time when streaming consumption continues to hit record levels. Whilst LP sales have now been on an upward path for the past 16 years, it is encouraging to see a stabilisation in demand for CD, as well as new generations of music fans falling in love with the cassette. It is giving people more choice than ever in how they enjoy their favourite music."

New releases top best-sellers list

Seven of the 10 biggest vinyl LP sellers in the year to date are a 2023 new release, led by 1989 (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift and also including her album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), along with albums by Blur (The Ballad Of Darren), Lana Del Rey (Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd), Lewis Capaldi (Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent), Kylie Minogue (Tension) and The Rolling Stones (Hackney Diamonds).

Additionally, nearly half of the 100 most purchased vinyl LPs of 2023 were released in the past two years and include albums by UK artists such as The 1975, Depeche Mode, Ed Sheeran, Gorillaz, The Lathums, Liam Gallagher, Maisie Peters, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Reytons, Royal Blood, Sleaford Mods and Sleep Token.

These were alongside big-selling vinyl releases by international artists, including Blink-182, Boygenius, Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore and Queens Of The Stone Age, as well as the soundtracks to the Barbie and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 movies.

Titles defined as catalogue continue to play an important role in growing the vinyl market, with 2023’s biggest sellers including Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, which is set to be among the year’s 10 biggest-selling vinyl LPs for an eighth consecutive time.

Other successful catalogue titles on vinyl included reissues and collections by The Courteneers, De La Soul, Oasis, Pink Floyd and Wham!, as well as evergreen classics such as the original studio version of The Dark Side Of The Moon and Arctic Monkeys’ AM.

The vinyl market was also boosted by Record Store Day, which in April reported that its annual event had increased vinyl sales by 122%. National Album Day, which is organised jointly by the BPI and ERA, grew vinyl LP sales on the day of the event by 51%.

Brand new albums also lead the CD and cassette markets, with the 10 biggest titles in each market at this stage having been released in 2023. Take That’s This Life is the year’s top CD, having sold more than 100,000 copies on the format during its first week of release in November, while the other most popular titles include albums by Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, Pink, the Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift.

Olivia Rodrigo has the top cassette seller this year with her second album, Guts, while other popular cassette titles include 2023 releases from Blur, Inhaler and Kylie Minogue.

Further support for the physical format in 2023 came from increased distribution capacity, with Utopia Distribution Services and DP World opening a new warehouse for physical music in Bicester with a daily handling capacity of more than 100,000 units.

PHOTO: Banquet



OFFICIAL VINYL ARTIST ALBUMS CHART 2023 – Official Charts Company (up to chart week 51)

1 Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

2 The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

3 Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

4 Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

5 Fleetwood Mac – Rumours

6 Blur – The Ballad Of Darren

7 Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon

8 Taylor Swift – Midnights

9 Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

10 Lewis Capaldi – Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent





OFFICIAL COMPACT DISC ARTIST ALBUMS CHART 2023 – Official Charts Company (up to chart week 51)

1 Take That – This Life

2 Taylor Swift – 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

3 The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

4 Lewis Capaldi – Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent

5 Ed Sheeran – Subtract

6 Pink – Trustfall

7 Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

8 Metallica – 72 Seasons

9 Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Council Skies

10 Kylie Minogue – Tension



OFFICIAL CASSETTE ARTIST ALBUMS CHART 2023 – Official Charts Company (up to chart week 51)

1 Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

2 Ed Sheeran – Subtract

3 Kylie Minogue – Tension

4 Inhaler – Cuts & Bruises

5 Blur – The Ballad Of Darren

6 Lana Del Rey – Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

7 Sleep Token – Take Me Back To Eden

8 Lewis Capaldi – Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent

9 Hozier – Unreal Unearth

10 The 1975 – Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra