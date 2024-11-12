Virgin forms strategic relationship with Japanese anime producer Bushiroad Music

Virgin Music Group (VMG) has formed a strategic relationship with Tokyo-based Bushiroad Music.

Bushiroad is a leading producer of games and anime that has continued to grow by diversifying its IP portfolio into live events, CD sales and digital music distribution.

In response to the growing global demand for Japanese culture and content, including animation and gaming, this new agreement will strengthen Bushiroad Music’s presence worldwide, according to the announcement.

Bushiroad's smartphone application BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! has more than 20 million users worldwide. The TV anime BanG Dream! It's MyGO!!!!! aired in 2023.

Virgin Music Group will support the expansion of Bushiroad Music's overseas business through digital music distribution. It continues to reach new fans in China and across Asian markets. The new sequel series of BanG Dream! Ave Mujica is scheduled to begin airing on TV in January 2025 worldwide.

Songs from the properties have also been released in Dolby Atmos sound for the first time. They were mixed at Universal Music Studio Harajuku.

Virgin Music Group operates globally across 35 countries, with a multinational team, global infrastructure and services that will work to maximise the reach of Bushiroad's music content and future releases.

As a strategic global partner, VMG will provide support to Bushiroad Music domestically in Japan and overseas, as Bushiroad further expands its business around the world to meet the growing global demand for anime music and content.

Nano Kitaoka, Bushiroad Music’s representative director, said: “Bushiroad Music aims to deliver the happiness of being moved by music content to all the people. This partnership opens up new possibilities in music distribution. With VMG's extensive marketing support, we will accelerate the global expansion of our contents and deliver new music experiences to our fans.”

Masaya Inokuchi, managing director, VMG/Universal Music Japan, said: “We are very pleased to collaborate with Bushiroad Music to help share music from their powerful slate of anime programming with new and wider global audiences, including the music from BanG Dream! We will utilise VMG’s global network to tap into the growing demand for music from Japanese content worldwide, sharing Bushiroad’s creative vision with the world, through their music and visionary content.”