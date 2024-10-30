Virgin Music Group acquires Outdustry

Virgin Music Group has acquired Outdustry, the artist and label services and rights management business focused on China, India and other high-potential markets.

“The acquisition brings to Virgin Outdustry’s decade-and-a-half experience in these dynamic markets, where it will continue to operate its marketing services, publishing company, and label businesses under the Outdustry brand,” said a statement.

As part of the deal, Outdustry founder Ed Peto (pictured) has been named senior vice president of international strategy at Virgin Music Group, while also continuing his role as CEO of Outdustry.

Based in London, Peto will join the company’s global leadership team to play a key role in the company’s growth strategy in China, India and other fast-growing regions. He will report to Virgin Music Group co-CEOs JT Myers and Nat Pastor, working closely with Michael Roe, managing director of Virgin Music Group’s operations in Africa, Middle East, and Asia (AMEA).

“After more than 15 years working in China, India, and other territories, Ed and his team have built unparalleled experience and relationships in some of the world’s most important growth markets,” said Myers. “Ed will be a key player as we chart our global expansion plans. We’re happy to have him and his team onboard for this exciting next step in the evolution of Virgin Music Group.”

In addition to its marketing services business, Outdustry has also built a music publishing operation, Outdustry Songs, which has landed multiple cuts with stars within the Chinese pop landscape, including some of the biggest hits in the market with Bibi Zhou, Kun, Jolin Tsai, Chris Lee, Lu Han, Sunnee, Jane Zhang, Vin Zhou, and many others.

Outdustry Records is focused on the next generation of breakout stars from these territories. The label and publishing operations will continue in partnership with Universal Music Publishing Group and Virgin Music Group.

“Bringing everything we’ve built at Outdustry into Virgin Music Group represents an enormous opportunity to expand our vision globally,” said Peto. “It’s never been a more exciting time to be working in music and I’m looking forward to working closely with the incredible team that Nat and JT have assembled to create more opportunities for independent music entrepreneurs and artists all around the world.”

Established in 2008 in Beijing, Outdustry has played a major role in international success stories in China and India with artists such as Adele, Dua Lipa, Lauv, Laufey, Major Lazer/Diplo, Charli XCX among others.

Outdustry has also led the landmark market entries of indie giants Beggars Group and licensing body Merlin, as well as consulting for Spotify, PRS, Believe and many others across Greater China.

PHOTO: Abraham Joffe