Virgin Music Group acquires Saban Music Latin

Virgin Music Group has acquired Saban Music Latin.

Under the terms of the transaction, Virgin Music Group (VMG) will acquire Saban Music Latin’s catalogue. Virgin Music Group will release future albums by selected Saban Music Latin’s artists.

Haim Saban, who founded Saban Music Group in 2019, is an independent non-executive director of UMG.

Selected Saban Music Latin artists included in Saban Music Latin’s catalogue are German Montero, Fuerza De Tijuana, Reykon, Jon Z, Almighty, Jesus Mendoza, Banda Cruz De Oro, Michael Stuart, and Abel Zazueta Y Los De Culiacan.

SML’s roster of artists include Chesca, Loyal Lobos and YoGambii. Chesca is a Puerto Rican singer-songwriter who has collaborated with Pitbull, Offset, Don Omar and Grupo Firme; Loyal Lobos is an up-and-coming Colombian singer/songwriter; and YoGambii is making inroads in the trap Latin movement and has recently collaborated with Luar La L.

In recent years, UMG’s Virgin Music Group has partnered with artists and labels in Latin music, most notably in 2023 with Eslabon Armado (DEL Records). The single Ella Baila Sola has passed a billion streams on Spotify alone.

“The addition of Saban Music Latin’s roster perfectly complements Virgin Music Group’s artist roster, which already includes Latin stars such as Pepe Aguilar, Sech, Grupo Firme, Tainy, Dalex, Luis Alfonso Partida, El Yaki, Anavitoria, Dani Flow, Angela Aguilar and Grupo Recluta among others,” said a statement.

“VMG is committed to further expanding the reach and success of Latin Music globally, and currently operates divisions in eight Latin markets, including Mexico, the Andean region, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Portugal and the US.”

Saban Music Group has previously partnered with Universal Music Group for global distribution, publishing and marketing. Veteran music executive Gus Lopez has been CEO of Saban Music Latin since its inception.