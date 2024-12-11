Virgin Music Group appoints Mark Robinson as EVP global business & legal Affairs

Virgin Music Group has appointed Mark Robinson to the position of executive vice president, global business and legal affairs.

In this newly created role and as part of Virgin’s senior leadership team, Robinson will coordinate the company’s global business affairs and corporate strategy.

Robinson will be based in New York City and will report directly to Nat Pastor and JT Myers, co-CEOs of Virgin Music Group.

“Over the 30 years he has spent in our business, Mark has built a reputation as a savvy dealmaker across recorded music, music publishing, television and more,” said Nat Pastor. “This is a key hire for us as we continue to grow Virgin’s client base around the world through innovative dealmaking.”

This is a key hire for us as we continue to grow Virgin’s client base around the world through innovative dealmaking Nat Pastor

Robinson has joined Virgin Music Group from Paramount Global, where he oversaw music business affairs and legal strategy for Paramount brands including MTV, CBS, BET, Nickelodeon, CMT, Showtime and Paramount+.

Prior to that, he served as general counsel and partner, business & legal affairs at 300 Entertainment. He held a similar role as general counsel at BMG NA.

He also served for almost a decade in business affairs at Warner Music Group beginning in 2004 holding key positions across their independent divisions.

“I am thrilled to re-unite with Nat and JT who I worked with previously and deeply respect,” said Robinson. “Virgin is building a next generation music company, and I am looking forward to working with their world-class team on the wide variety of exciting global deals they have in the pipeline.”

PHOTO: Jordan Strauss