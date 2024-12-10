Virgin Music Group forms strategic long-term agreement with South Asia's Hungama

Virgin Music Group has formed a strategic long-term agreement with Hungama Digital Media, a leading digital entertainment company across South Asia.

The partnership will expand the reach of Hungama Digital Media's extensive music catalogue, including SVF, Grassroute, OTV and numerous film soundtracks, to markets through Virgin Music Group's global distribution network.

Through this alliance, Virgin Music Group will tap into Hungama Digital Media's substantial user base and regional expertise and deepen its presence in India’s regional music scene.

In the announcement, the deal was unveiled as a “unique opportunity to leverage their strengths and deliver exceptional experiences to music fans worldwide”.

“The collaboration between Virgin Music Group and Hungama Digital Media brings forth opportunities which would showcase undiscovered music to global audiences, as well as the expansion of the channels of distribution and to enhance the way music is consumed, while working towards creating impact for Indian music culture in the global music landscape,” added the statement.

Our partnership with Virgin Music marks a significant milestone in taking Indian regional music to global audience Siddhartha Roy

Amit Sharma, country manager of India for Virgin Music Group, said: “We are immensely proud to announce this important partnership with Hungama. This collaboration will expand our reach in India and enable their songs to reach new global audiences, supporting our commitment to artist empowerment and innovation. Through this venture, we aim to bring a diverse range of music to new audiences, while Hungama’s expansive network will enable us to unlock incredible new opportunities for our artists.”

Siddhartha Roy, CEO of Hungama Digital Media, said: “Our partnership with Virgin Music marks a significant milestone in taking Indian regional music to global audiences. By tapping into Virgin’s extensive network, we’re providing our artists and labels with unparalleled exposure, helping them reach new markets and unlock fresh growth opportunities. It’s an exciting time for Indian music, and we’re proud to lead this global expansion.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Amit Sharma and Siddhartha Roy