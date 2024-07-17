Virgin Music Group names Justin Bumper Reeve as SVP of global sync

Virgin Music Group has named Justin Bumper Reeve as senior vice president of global sync.

In his new role, Reeve will oversee a global team that creates opportunities for Virgin Music Group artists and labels in advertising, film, television, trailers, video games, and more.

Reeve is based in Virgin Music Group’s global headquarters in Los Angeles.

“Bumper is one of the most successful and respected creative sync executives in the business,” said Jeremy Kramer, executive vice president of global marketing at Virgin Music Group. “He is already proving to be invaluable for our label and artists clients around the world, having already secured syncs with global blue chip brands and some of the most commercially successful films and television shows.”

Reeve has joined Virgin Music Group from Hidden Track Music, a tastemaker music placement and sync licensing boutique firm he founded in 2008. During his tenure at Hidden Track, he worked with labels including Big Brother Recordings, Dangerbird, Kitsuné Musique, Mom + Pop, Neon Gold, Owsla and the Mushroom Group, as well as artists such as Alt-J, Chvrches, Courtney Barnett, Fitz And The Tantrums, Haim, Major Lazer, Oasis, Sturgill Simpson, The Temper Trap, Tom Morello and Vance Joy.

To date, Reeve has signed more than 2,500 artists for sync and has licensed and negotiated more than 10,000 sync uses, generating more than $75 million in sync licensing income.

Notable sync placements since his arrival at Virgin Music Group include BTS’ Dynamite in the film Despicable Me 4, NewJeans’ ETA for Gucci, Bbno$’s Edamame (feat. Rich Brian) for Mountain Dew’s Baja Blast Super Bowl ad, and David Kushner’s Daylight for Armani Acqua de Giò.

“This is a dream job,” said Reeve. “For almost two decades, I’ve been diligently and passionately working in sync in the independent sector, and every endeavour and challenge has prepared me for this opportunity on the global stage. Virgin Music Group has assembled an incredible team of seasoned executives around the world, working with some of the most important record labels and artists in our business. I’m looking forward to creating revenue-generating opportunities for our clients that will expand their audiences around the world.”