Virgin Music Group, North America promotes Cindy James to GM

Virgin Music Group has promoted Cindy James to the position of general manager of the company’s North American operations.

Prior to Virgin, James has held senior roles within streaming, marketing, digital and partner development at Island Records and Sony Music Entertainment, and led Sony’s streaming strategies from offices in Sydney, London and New York. James began her career in various positions as a promoter, tour manager, freelance music journalist and record store manager.

Most recently, James served as senior vice president and head of commercial marketing for Virgin Music. She joined the company as head of commercial marketing for Caroline in 2019 before its transition into Virgin Music Label & Artist Services in 2021.

James is based in Virgin Music Group’s global headquarters in Los Angeles.

“I have worked with Cindy for the past five years and am incredibly proud to elevate her to the well-deserved position of General Manager for Virgin Music Group North America,” said Jacqueline Saturn, president of Virgin Music Group, North America and EVP of global artist relations. “Cindy has been instrumental in providing leadership and insights across the ever-evolving landscape of our business. Having worked in offices in Australia, London, New York and LA, she has amassed incredible global knowledge, commercial expertise and invaluable relationships that will help take our artist and label partners to the next level.”

James commented: “There has never been a more exciting time to be part of the independent music community than right now. I’m looking forward to working alongside Jacqueline to continue building upon our important work as a key partner to the visionary entrepreneurs on our roster.”

Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss