Virgin Music Group partners with Jay Sean's 3AM Entertainment label

Virgin Music Group has partnered with 3AM Entertainment.

The label was founded by UK-born international artist Jay Sean, producer/executive Jeremy Skaller and Jared Cotter, manager/VP of music at Range Media Partners.

3AM Entertainment will focus on artists from the South Asian diaspora, regardless of genre.

The first project to debut under the new deal is a new single, Heartless, from Jay Sean featuring Toronto-based Punjabi hitmaker Ikky. It is set for release on April 5, 2024, with an album project to follow.

“When I started my career 20 years ago, there was almost no representation of South Asians outside of their home region,” said label co-founder Jay Sean. “Today’s music business is truly global, and 3AM Entertainment will focus on supporting artists from the South Asian diaspora on their journey to becoming global stars.

“It is my goal and dream to see our culture be appreciated on mainstream platforms and resonate with global audiences in the same way that Latin music, K-pop and Afrobeat have found audiences outside their native culture. Virgin Music Group, with its powerful global footprint and team of experts around the world, is a perfect partner to join us on this mission.”

“No single artist has done more to bring South Asian music and culture to a global audience than Jay Sean,” said Nat Pastor, co-CEO of Virgin Music Group. “Jeremy and Jared have been with Jay on that journey, and together the three executives have a strong track record in supporting and nurturing South Asian artists in their native countries and beyond. Through our partnership with 3AM Entertainment, we are creating a platform to increase our presence in this fast-growth market to support and expand the reach of South Asian music.”

Jay Sean’s career has spanned nearly 20 years. His multiple chart achievements include being the first British Asian artist to have simultaneous US Hot 100 Top 10 singles.

The Heavy Group’s Jeremy Skaller will be a co-president of 3AM Entertainment. He is credited with selling more than 75 million records as a producer, writer, manager, publisher and remixer.

“The challenges and cultural barriers that Jay Sean faced while becoming the first Indian global music star left an indelible impression on me,” said Skaller. “It has been and will continue to be a great privilege to help kick down doors that should not stand and shine a light on artistic greatness, regardless of an artist’s cultural background. The creation of this label is an important moment in the ascension of South Asians in popular culture, which is long overdue.”

Jared Cotter will also be a co-president of 3AM Entertainment, while serving as VP of A&R at Range Media Partners. Cotter’s recent project successes include Paul Russell’s Top 5 radio hit Lil Boo Thang, and country singer Shaboozey. He also continues to manage pop star Bazzi.

Cotter said: "While working with Jay Sean and Jeremy over the last two decades, I have developed a real love and appreciation for the music of the amazing and diverse South Asian Diaspora. Through many years of success with Jeremy at the Heavy Group and my experience now being at Range, it became clear that this was an opportunity to bring us all together to support and uplift the incredible artists from the South Asian global community. We will utilise all the powerful services that Range has to offer, to shine more light on 3AM Entertainment’s artists."

Additional 3AM team members announced today include Jay Sean’s longtime manager, Thara Natalie, who has been named chief operations manager; Madison Bickel, who will serve as general manager; and Mahima Sharma as A&R who will be based in New Delhi, India.

Jay Sean's co-manager Aayushman Sinha and his Represent team, will consult on A&R and strategy out of Mumbai.

PHOTO: (L-R) Jeremy Skaller, Co-President of 3AM Entertainment; Nat Pastor, Co-CEO of Virgin Music Group; Jay Sean, Jacqueline Saturn, President of North America and EVP of Global Artist Relations of Virgin Music Group; Jared Cotter, Co-President of 3AM Entertainment and Manager/VP of Music at Range Media Partners

CREDIT: Cory Grimes