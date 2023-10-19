Virgin Music Group unveils worldwide leadership team

Virgin Music Group has announced the core members of its global leadership team.

Launched by Universal Music Group last year, Virgin Music Group comprises Ingrooves Virgin Music and mtheory Artist Partnerships.

The company has already begun to integrate operations among the teams in 32 countries around the world, a process that will proceed over the coming months.

Virgin Music Group functions as the global independent music division of UMG, under the stewardship of co-CEOs JT Myers and Nat Pastor (pictured). The business is now organised into five key regions, with a series of appointments in each one.

Jacqueline Saturn has been named president of Virgin Music Group North America, and EVP of global artist relations, while Thomas Lorain and Nick Roden have been named co-presidents of Virgin Music Group Europe.

UK President Vanessa Bosåen will continue to lead the UK market, and Jim Chancellor will run Fiction Records as a distributed label of Virgin Music Group.

Victor Gonzales is president of Virgin Music Group Latin America & Iberian Peninsula, with Cris Garcia Falcão installed as managing director of label & artist strategy and general manager of Virgin Music Group Latin.

We are building a company that combines the industry’s leading technology, brand identity, and executive expertise with unparalleled global scale JT Myers

Nathan McLay is now managing director of Virgin Music Group Australia & New Zealand, with Tim Janes serving as managing director of global marketing for Virgin Music Group Australia.

Finally, Michael Roe has been named managing director of Virgin Music Group Africa, Middle East, and Asia (AMEA).

In addition, Virgin Music Group has named a centralised global leadership team that will focus on maximising the impact of marketing, commercial, and operational initiatives around the world.

This newly appointed group comprises Jay Blomquist, chief technology officer, Jeremy Kramer, executive vice president of global marketing, executive vice president and chief financial officer Joy Larocca and senior vice president of global communications and brand strategy, Liz Morentin.

Alongside them are Matt Swain, head of global product strategy and operations, Nina Rabe-Cairns, head of global growth strategy and Zack Gershen, executive vice president of global commercial & digital strategy.

This new infrastructure puts innovation and creativity at the centre of everything we do Nat Pastor

All will report directly to Virgin Music Group JT Myers and Nat Pastor.

JT Myers said: ““It is an enormously exciting time to be working in the independent sector of our business. In today’s market, visionary music entrepreneurs can be successful on a global scale if they have the right team and infrastructure to empower them. That’s what we are building at VMG, a company that combines the industry’s leading technology, brand identity, and executive expertise with unparalleled global scale in order to help our partners in the independent community to achieve their goals.”

Nat Pastor commented: “As we continue to deepen our relationships within the growing independent music sector, each of these veteran executives will help to ensure that Virgin Music Group has the kind of global infrastructure and expertise that is nimble, efficient, and puts innovation and creativity at the centre of everything we do. Together this executive team will provide independent artists and labels with a powerful global team to help them build their audiences around the world.”