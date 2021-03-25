Virgin Music Label and Artist Services promotes marketing veteran Adam Starr

Virgin Music Label and Artist Services has announced the promotion of marketing veteran Adam Starr to SVP/marketing.

Promoted to the position by president Jacqueline Saturn and GM Matt Sawin, LA-based Starr currently serves as head of marketing for the Virgin Music/CMG label.

In this expanded role, he will continue to lead strategy, planning, and execution of all marketing campaigns as well as work in conjunction with the senior executive staff in setting parameters for the growth of Virgin Music.

Jacqueline Saturn said: “Through this past year, Adam was key in keeping our team motivated and excited about all of our partners and projects. He is an integral part of our success and this promotion is well deserved for all that Adam contributes. Also, it has to be said, that Adam is a ‘music encyclopedia’ and has never once come to a meeting without a creative idea!”

Matt Sawin added: “Adam’s ability to create, identify and execute on opportunities at any stage of artist development, through every lens of a campaign, is bar none, the best. His continued leadership in marketing will further allow Virgin Music to elevate the already established best in class services we provide to our artists and labels.”

Adam Starr said: “I’m incredibly proud to be a part of Virgin Music, working with Jacqueline, Matt, and the incredible Virgin Music global family. I look forward to continuing to work with our amazing marketing team, and helping our partner artists and labels achieve success.”

Since joining the team as head of marketing, Starr has worked with and guided the marketing campaigns for labels and artists such as Xxxtentacion, NF and Mac DeMarco. He also guided the marketing of Trippie Redd along with the TenThousand Projects team, releasing six consecutive projects in under 12 months."

Prior to joining Virgin, he did stints as an artist manager and freelance music journalist.