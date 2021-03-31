Virgin Music Label & Artist Services launches in Australia

Universal Music Australia has announced the launch of Virgin Music Label & Artist Services.

The Australian operation joins the recently launched global network delivering artist and label services, inspired and influenced by the spirit and ethos of the iconic Virgin Records label.

The new division, which will be built from the foundations of the Caroline Australia team, was unveiled by George Ash, president, Universal Music Australia & New Zealand. It will be led by Timothy Janes, who has been appointed MD, Virgin Australia Label & Artists Services.

Janes steered Caroline Australia from its inception in 2013 and has announced a series of strategic promotions and appointments to bolster the Virgin Music Label & Artist Services team. Sam Cross and Ella Symons have both been promoted to the role of senior label manager. Claire Tate moves into the newly-created position of marketing and audience manager, whilst Lachlan Duthie joins the team as label coordinator. Media and promotions managers Juliette Younger and Jodie Grinsted complete the Virgin Music Australia Team.

Janes said: “We are excited to form a new integral part of UMG’s new global distribution and services division. Our team in Australia has a genuine passion for partnering with and servicing the best and most innovative independent artists and labels from around the world. With the new team in place, we are energised for our biggest year yet, and I cannot wait for this new chapter to begin.”

George Ash, president, Universal Music Australia & New Zealand, said: “Tim and the Melbourne-based Caroline Australia team have built a formidable label that will continue to grow with the new global launch of Virgin Music Label & Artist Services. Their incredible roster and existing label partnerships will benefit from the significant global infrastructure and support that the new Virgin Music Label services division will provide internationally. This new reinvigoration of the iconic Virgin Music brand will be a home for innovative music-based entrepreneurs from Australia and New Zealand, who can extend their reach by partnering with a global powerhouse.”

The Virgin Music Australia roster features international artists and labels including: Aitch, Catfish and The Bottlemen, Mac DeMarco, Dave, SG Lewis, Iggy Pop, Digga D and global label partnerships with Clairo via Fader Label, Internet Money, Trippie Redd and Iann Dior via 10k Projects, Denzel Curry, St Vincent and Skegss via Loma Vista Recordings, I Prevail and Pierce The Veil via Fearless, The Offspring, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Nightsweats and Rise Against via Concord, Christine And The Queens and Parcels via Because Music. Other current label partners for Virgin Music Australia include Fiction, Nuclear Blast, Neighbourhood, Spinefarm, Deadbeats, LG105, Photo Finish and AMF.

Virgin Music Australia is set for current local artist partnerships this year including Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, You Am I, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Marlon Williams, Alex Lahey, Good Morning and CW Stoneking, alongside repertoire from current local partner labels including indie stalwart Spunk! and Melbourne Punk Label Damaged (Private Function and Clowns).

Sydney rapper Chillinit is another artist partnership Virgin Music Australia will release with support from the global Virgin Music network.