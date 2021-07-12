Virgin Music Label & Artist Services launches in Brazil with Henrique & Juliano

Universal Music Group has announced the launch of Virgin Music Label & Artist Services in Brazil.

The newly launched division will focus on supporting the next wave of Brazilian independent artist talent, labels, influencers and entrepreneurs.

As part of this launch, Virgin Music Label & Artist Services Brazil has also announced that it has joined forces with Work Show, Brazil’s number one Sertanejo label and one of the country’s leading music companies in a new partnership that will help expand the reach of Brazilian music culture and Sertanejo music around the world.

Work Show has been a major player in the Brazilian music market since its creation 14 years ago. The company’s impressive reach includes more than 35 billion views on YouTube and 100 million followers on social media, as well as thousands of live events in Brazil and abroad in Europe and the US.

“I’m 100% confident that we are starting a new cycle of major contributions to the Brazilian music environment, with the joining forces of Work Show and Virgin Music Brazil,” said Wander, founder and CEO of Work Show.

The first new signing under this new partnership, sees hugely popular Sertanejo duo Henrique & Juliano (pictured) join the Work Show label roster, bringing with them their entire catalogue spanning their nine-year career under the new agreement. Henrique & Juliano have consistently been among the best performers on radio and digital platforms in Brazil, having accumulated over 10 billion views and 13.2 million subscribers to their YouTube channel alone. They have 5.5 million listeners on Spotify, more than 10.2 million followers on Instagram, 10 million on Facebook and 2.6 million on Twitter.

Virgin Music arrives in Brazil under the leadership of Miguel Cariello, who has been appointed general manager, Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, Brazil effective immediately. An experienced industry executive, Cariello has served as content and GTS director for Universal Music Brazil since 2017, following a long career in the music industry.

“I feel humbled and grateful for the trust and responsibility the company has bestowed in me,” said Miguel Cariello. “Taking on this challenge will be a great honour. My main goal is to keep the disruptive spirit that has always characterised this legendary label and to broaden the Virgin Music legacy with the help of great artists and excellent music. I look forward to working closely with Work Show, and their incredible artist roster to deliver a new and exciting chapter in the label’s history together.”

Paulo Lima, president of Universal Music Brazil, said: “There is no doubt that we are launching one of the most extraordinary business models in the Brazilian music industry. This game-changing partnership will help establish new expressive milestones among artists and audiences. I would like to thank and welcome the talented executives and teams that will lead this joint project and to thank Work Show for their belief in our vision for this strategic partnership and am delighted to welcome their artists and new signings, Henrique & Juliano to the global Virgin Music family.”