Virgin Music Label & Artist Services UK appoints Guillermo Ramos general manager

Vanessa Higgins, MD, Virgin Music Label & Artist Services UK, has announced that Guillermo Ramos will be the general manager of the newly launched division.

Ramos will work closely with Higgins and A&R consultant Colin Batsa, president of EGA Music Group, which forged a partnership with Caroline International (now rebranded as Virgin).

Virgin Music’s senior UK team aims to deliver premium and flexible artist and label services to dynamic entrepreneurs and independent talent. Colin Batsa has played an important role in the recent growth of what is now Virgin Music UK, bringing in artists and labels such as D-Block Europe, Aitch, Digga D, Rema, Midas The Jagaban, Bugzy Malone, NQ, Mixtape Madness, Faceless and ABX.

Ramos joins from Island Records UK, where he spent 10 years most recently as the label’s VP marketing. During his time at Island, Ramos oversaw successful campaigns for numerous British breakthrough acts including Ben Howard, Dermot Kennedy, Disclosure, Mumford & Sons, Hozier and Sports Team. He has also led chart-topping UK campaigns for an array of international global stars such as Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Post Malone. He started his career at independent PR company Anorak London.

He is an exceptionally strategic executive, with a real flair for creativity Vanessa Higgins

Vanessa Higgins said: “I am thrilled that Guillermo is joining Virgin Music as General Manager. He brings with him not only a wealth of experience from his time at Island, but also an earlier background in the independent music scene, making him ideally placed to achieve our joined vision to elevate the careers of independent artists, labels and entrepreneurs to new heights. He is an exceptionally strategic executive, with a real flair for creativity and wonderful personal skills, which I know will mean he will fit right in with the warm and highly driven team we are extremely lucky to have at Virgin Music UK”.

Guillermo Ramos said: “I am tremendously excited to be joining Vanessa and the rest of the team at Virgin Music as we usher in the next chapter of this industry-leading label and artist services company. We will continue to be on the forefront of culture, redefining the rulebook for our artists, and continuing to disrupt and innovate. What better way to encourage and nurture true musical entrepreneurialism than to work with the most exciting new and established talent in this way.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Guillermo Ramos, Vanessa Higgins, Colin Batsa

CREDIT: Carsten Windhorst