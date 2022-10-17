Virgin Music launches Parachute as distribution and artist services arm for dance music

Virgin Music UK has launched Parachute, a new distribution and artist services arm for dance and electronic artists with crossover appeal.

The launch comes amid a streaming boom for dance music, as revealed in the latest issue of Music Week.

“The growth of dance music over the past year has been undeniable, and at Virgin Music UK we’re proud to launch a new choice for artists and producers alike,” said Vanessa Bosaen, MD, Virgin Music UK.

The imprint’s first unofficial single, Feel About You from rising star Melle Brown and Annie Mac, has had radio support from BBC Radio 1 and KISS FM, and two Spotify playlist covers for Fresh Finds Dance and UK House Music.

The single has also received remixes from DJ Koze and HoneyLuv, as well as Sean McCabe for the remix pack on November 4.

The name of the new label arm is inspired by the original late ’70s sounds of Casablanca’s Parachute Records.

“Having an independent spirit is fundamental to me at this stage in my career as an artist, allowing me to release music with an open mind and experiment whilst developing my sound,” said Melle Brown. “Working with a label services team like Virgin Music UK has given me support in the right places, but more importantly, the freedom I need at this stage in my career.”

Aiming for one release a month, the label will follow up Feel About You with Don’t Walk Away by rising star Essel on October 21.

Parachute’s launch marks Virgin Music UK’s continued effort to represent and expand releases across the dance and electronic music spectrum, which has already included releases from the likes of Rain Radio and Alex Adair in addition to alt-electronic releases from Mall Grab, Effy, Mafro, Steel City Dance Discs, and Bad Tuner on its LG105 imprint.







