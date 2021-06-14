Virgin Music to provide global distribution for Primary Wave labels

Primary Wave Music has entered into a worldwide distribution agreement with Virgin Music Label & Artist Services.

The deal, which covers master recordings from within the Primary Wave Music catalogue, spans all physical and digital distribution channels and will focus on releases from Primary Wave Music’s strategic partner, the Gaither Group, which owns the labels Gaither Music, Green Hill and Emerald Wave.

The deal covers the legendary Sun Records catalogue, which Primary Wave Music acquired in January. The acquisition of Sun Records – the legendary home to classic recordings by Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and more – further expanded the company’s portfolio of master recordings.

The partnership with Virgin comes as Oaktree Capital has committed to invest up to $375 million in Primary Wave Music, in exchange for a minority interest in the company, which owns the publishing catalogues of music legends such as Prince, Whitney Houston, Bob Marley, Stevie Nicks, Smokey Robinson, The Four Seasons, Olivia Newton-John, Ray Charles, Burt Bacharach, among many others.

The partnership with Virgin Music also includes the opportunity for artists to partner with the Gaither platform for faith-based content, as Gaither Music will continue its long-standing relationship with Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG).

“We are so excited to begin this relationship with Primary Wave Music and the Gaither Group as their new distribution partner,” said Virgin president Jacqueline Saturn and Virgin GM Matt Sawin “Both companies are so forward thinking and always looking to create new opportunities to build awareness and audiences for their artists and music. Their approach perfectly aligns with ours, and we look forward to many years of success together.”

“We are very excited about Gaither Music Group's new alliance with Virgin Music Label & Artist Services and Capitol Music Group,” said Paul Sizelove, president of Gaither Music Group. “After decades of building a firm foundation with Capitol Christian Music Group, Gaither Music and Green Hill Music have experienced exponential growth over the past few years.

“The rapid expansion of our family of labels, including our recent addition of Sun Records, makes this a great opportunity and ideal home for our artists and initiatives. I look forward to creating a partnership of continued success as we develop further strategic distribution opportunities worldwide with the Virgin and CMG teams.”