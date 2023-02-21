Virgin Music UK partners with indie label Modern Sky following run of Top 10 albums

Virgin Music UK has unveiled a sales and distribution deal with independent label Modern Sky UK.

The global deal with the Liverpool-based label follows multiple UK chart albums and tens of millions of streams across their artists.

Modern Sky has secured Top 10 albums from acts including Jamie Webster, The Coral, Slow Readers Club and Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band, as well as The Lottery Winners landing a No.11.

The label also debuted releases from Crawlers and The Lathums and continues to manage both bands following deals with major labels.

Modern Sky UK has emerged as a leader when it comes to championing talent from the north of England and Scotland. It is part of the international Modern Sky Entertainment family.

As well as organising Liverpool Sound City, Modern Sky UK is home to artists including Jamie Webster, Leah Weller, Red Rum Club and Mick Head, as well as The Coral, Rianne Downey and The Royston Club via its Run On Records imprint.

Worry, the new single by The Lottery Winners, was released last month and debuted as the first release of the Virgin Music deal.

David Pichilingi, CEO Modern Sky UK and North America, said: “As a champion for talent from the north of England and Scottish music scenes, we’re extremely proud of all we’ve achieved up to now. We’re delighted to sign this deal with Virgin Music UK, providing a global team who closely align with our values and ambition.

“This deal will allow us to work more effectively globally and we are excited at the prospect of sending Modern Sky to new heights in 2023 alongside our friends and partners at Virgin Music.”

I’ve been blown away by the culture Modern Sky have built around their artists Vanessa Bosåen

Vanessa Bosåen, president, Virgin Music Label & Artist Services UK, said: “I’ve been blown away by the culture Modern Sky have built around their artists. The team are truly dedicated to unearthing the very best new talent in Scotland and the north of England, and simultaneously bring out the ingenuity of their more established acts. And they have a great laugh while doing it! We just had to get involved, and together with our global team at Virgin Music Group we can’t wait to take these artists to the next level.”

There has been a series of announcements for Virgin Music UK in the last year, following the global rebrand and restructuring of the label by Universal Music.

The Modern Sky deal follows an international partnership with Australia’s Mushroom Group in 2022, as well as the launch of Parachute, a new distribution and artist services arm for dance and electronic artists.

PHOTO: Carsten Windhorst