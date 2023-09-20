Virgin teams with Position Music on distribution and marketing

Virgin Music has partnered with Position Music, the independent publisher, record label and management firm.

Position Music has a catalogue of more than 35,000 songs.

As part of the partnership, Virgin Music will distribute Position Music’s new releases and existing catalogue, as well as strategically assist in marketing and promoting Position Music’s frontline label roster. Position Music will continue to develop their roster through the partnership with the Virgin Music team.

Position Music and Virgin Music have been working together on recent releases from frontline artists such as Kid Bloom, Ryan Oakes, Kyle Dion, Layto, 2WEI, and Blackway.

Jacqueline Saturn, president, Virgin Music, said: “Position Music is at the centre of the creative community and is connected with some of the best creative minds in the business. They have an enormous sync business, and along with that, they are signing and developing some truly incredible artists. We are so excited to work with their artists and expect big things to come.”

Tyler Bacon, CEO/president of Position Music, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Virgin Music. We have admired what Jacqueline, Matt, and crew have built for a while now, and are excited to team with them. Virgin has worldwide reach and we are confident this relationship will be beneficial in continuing to grow our frontline label."

J Scavo, GM of recorded music at Position Music, added: “Partnering with Virgin Music immediately upgraded our marketing, playlisting and overall commercial efforts across the roster. When looking for a new partner, we had a laundry list of requirements and Virgin handily checked every box. Foundationally, both companies are artist-first, putting creative concerns above all else and we look forward to building something special together.”

Position Music, founded in 1999 by CEO Tyler Bacon, recently announced Vesper Company as new strategic ownership partners.

Since 2019, Position Music has more than doubled its team to 40 full-time employees, including a dedicated 11-person A&R team and a 12-person sync team.

The company’s campus in Burbank, Californoa has over 15,000 square feet of office space, and two recording studios, with four more studios currently being built, set to open this autumn.

Position is home to artists, songwriters, and producers such as Judah & the Lion, Kyle Dion, Welshly Arms, Ryan Oakes, Kid Bloom, Layto, Téo, Jack LaFrantz, Fantastic Negrito, TeaMarrr, Yonatan Watts, Harmony “H-Money” Samuels, Dru “Falconry” DeCaro, No Love For The Middle Child, Kyle Reynolds, Krupa, Kanner, and more.

PHOTO: (L-R) Mark Chipello (Head of A&R, Position Music), Tyler Bacon (President & CEO, Position Music), Jacqueline Saturn (President, Virgin Music), Matt Sawin (GM, Virgin Music), J Scavo (GM, Position Music)

Photo Credit: Chris Polk