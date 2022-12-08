Visual content agency Two Suns Creative launches for music and events

Two Suns Creative has launched as a new visual content agency for the music and events industry.

Co-founded by former MMF executive Joseph Lever and his brother, Tobias, the agency specialises in the design and production of cutting-edge digital assets, including lyric videos, live visuals, visualisers and album artwork.

As a consultant for recorded music business, with clients including Ministry Of Sound, Sony Music UK, Universal Music UK and Warner Music UK, Tobias Lever has worked on campaigns for artists including Arizona Zervas, Becky Hill, Celeste, David Guetta, Doja Cat, Ella Eyre, James Bay, John Legend, Raye, Rudimental, Skream, The Chainsmokers, Louis Tomlinson and Mabel.

In total, his work has accumulated more than 140,000,000 views on YouTube alone. His lyric video for Louis Tomlinson's Silver Tongues was recently the No.1 trending music video on YouTube worldwide during its release week.

Joseph Lever will oversee Two Suns’ business development in conjunction with his role as head of events for Full Fat Events. He previously oversaw the MMF’s associate programme and was responsible for production of the Artist & Manager Awards, including its 2020 pivot to a digital-only event.

Joseph & Tobias Lever said: “We’re delighted to officially launch Two Suns Creative and to offer our services to the industry. These days, music is an audio-visual medium, with infinite possibilities to engage audiences with compelling interactive content and artwork. Building on our existing track record, our ambition is to help artists, managers, labels and others conceptualise and produce these essential assets that will help expand their audience.”

These days, music is an audio-visual medium, with infinite possibilities to engage audiences with compelling interactive content and artwork Joseph & Tobias Lever

Joanna Szyczewska, content commissioner at Polydor Records, said: ''Tobias has been my go-to lyric video and motion design artist in the music industry for the last couple of years - we are so excited for his Two Suns venture and future projects. I know Tobias and Joseph’s unique combinations of skill sets and networks will be a force to be reckoned with.''

Also on the Two Suns creative team is commercial artist Georgia Pedley, whose experience spans music, fashion and leisure, including creating still and moving mixed media social elements, visualisers and music videos. Pedley has worked with brands including Universal Music, eBay, Twitter, Liverpool Football Club and Expedia.

Aside from the core design business, Two Suns will also offer an educational arm through the Two Suns Journal. This will include tips and tutorials for other visual creatives seeking a pathway to work in collaboration with the music industry.