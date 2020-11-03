Voting open for BPI Council independent representatives

A six-strong list of executives including Good Soldier’s Donna Vergier and Dirty Hit boss Jamie Oborne are up for election as independent representatives to the BPI Council.

Fred Jude of Snapper Music, Master Chord Records’ Stefania Passamonte, Signum Records’ Steve Long and Absolute Label Services co-owner Henry Semmence are also in the running.

Two of the six places on the BPI Council that are designated for independent representation will become vacant later this month, following the automatic retirement by rotation of Henry Semmence and Vanessa Higgins of Regent Street Records. BPI rules allow those retiring to re-stand for election.

Voting opens online today, (November 3) and closes on November17. BPI members can vote for up to two candidates, with the results to be announced at a BPI independent member meeting November 18.