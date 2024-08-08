Warner changes continue as Julie Greenwald reveals Atlantic exit

The winds of change continue to blow at Warner Music Group.

After being named chairman of Atlantic Music Group under WMG’s new “flatter” structure, Julie Greenwald has revealed plans to step down.

According to reports, Greenwald announced her decision during a company town hall on Tuesday (August 6), telling staff that her new role will run to September 30, after which point she will act as a consultant until the end of January.

The New York-born executive has served at Atlantic for 20 years and became chairman & CEO of Atlantic Music Group in 2022.

She began her music career in 1992 at Def Jam Records and six years later was charged with overseeing the entire marketing department of the newly formed Island Def Jam Music Group (IDJ). She was named president of Island Records/EVP of IDJ in 2002, becoming one of only three women holding that title at a major.

She joined Atlantic Records as president in 2004.

In a statement made at the time of WMG’s announcement last week Greenwald made proud reference to her lengthy tenure.

“My whole career is about developing baby bands into career artists and empowering our amazing people to change culture in unexpected ways,” she said. “It’s been twenty years since I walked through the door at Atlantic and began the work of rearchitecting this iconic label. I couldn’t have done it without the deep passion and dedication of my incredible team, and our unbelievable artists, who make music that inspires and moves people everywhere.”

The WMG announcement also brought the news that Elliot Grainge, CEO of 10K Projects, has been appointed as CEO of Atlantic Music Group, reporting to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl.

WMG reported $1.55bn revenue for fiscal Q3 in financial results published this week.