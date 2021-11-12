Warner Chappell Music extends global publishing agreement with Carter Lang

Warner Chappell Music has extended a worldwide publishing agreement with Grammy-nominated producer Carter Lang in collaboration with Electric Feel Entertainment, covering his existing and future works.

Throughout his career, Lang has collaborated with various award-winning R&B, pop, and hip-hop artists. In 2016, he worked on Rihanna’s Consideration from the No.1 album Anti.

Some of Lang’s most well-known hits include Post Malone and Swae Lee’s Sunflower, and Doja Cat and SZA’s hit Kiss Me More.

Most recently, he’s produced and written for artists such as Lil Nas X, Jaden, Big Sean, Swae Lee, Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, Shelley Fka Dram, and 24kGoldn, among many others.

“Carter continues to create hit after hit, and there’s truly no limit to what he can do as a songwriter, producer and musician,” said Warner Chappell music president of A&R, Ryan Press. “He’s already built relationships with a range of artists and developed a really diverse skillset, and we’re looking forward to helping him grow even more in partnership with Austin and David at Electric Feel.”

Warner Chappell music co-chair and CEO, Guy Moot, and co-chair and COO, Carianne Marshall, added: “Carter is an incredible hitmaker with a range of musical talents, from playing piano and drums to producing beats and writing songs. He’s a true master of his craft, and we’re so thrilled to continue on this journey with him.”

On the subject of the deal, Lang said: “Warner Chappell understands my creative flow, and together with EF we’ve adapted naturally. They’ve helped me make some invaluable connections, secure deals and navigate the field while I focus on creating and balancing spontaneity with precision.”

“Carter has had an unbelievable year and this deal with Warner Chappell only further continues his upward trajectory,” added A&R partner and manager at Electric Feel Entertainment, David Waltzer. “His commitment to music and his amazing ear shows just how talented and versatile he truly is. I look forward to more success in the coming year alongside Carter and Warner Chappell.”

PHOTO: (L-R): Austin Rosen (Electric Feel); Jon Chen (WCM); Carter Lang (Producer); Ryan Press (WCM); David Waltzer (Electric Feel)