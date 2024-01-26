Warner Chappell promotes Lazaro Hernandez to SVP of A&R for US Latin & Latin America

Warner Chappell Music has promoted Lazaro Hernandez to senior vice president, A&R, US Latin & Latin America.

In his new role, he will continue reporting to Gustavo Menendez, president, US Latin & Latin America.

Hernandez will lead the US Latin A&R team while expanding his responsibilities to shape the publisher’s overall A&R strategy in Latin America. Most recently, he helped sign artists and songwriters including Chencho Corleone, Gabito Ballesteros and Maria Becerra, who all had global hits in 2023.

Lazaro Hernandez said: “I have so much gratitude for Warner Chappell. I get to work with a passionate team and help our songwriters get to the core of their creativity. There are more opportunities than ever before for Latino songwriters to share their music with the world, and I’m grateful for my role in that. I’m eternally thankful to Gustavo, Guy, and Carianne for believing in me and entrusting me with this opportunity.”

Gustavo Menendez added: “Laz is one of the most talented A&R leaders in the industry, and I’ve had the fortune of working with him for over 15 years, witnessing not only his growth as an executive but also his ongoing commitment to our songwriters. His drive is unstoppable, and he has such an intuitive approach to working with artists and songwriters, spotting hidden talent, and helping to develop their songwriting careers. I couldn't be more excited for him as he takes on this next role."

Hernandez oversees a roster of top artists, songwriters and producers including Andres Torres & Mauricio Rengifo, Casta, Chris Jedi, Gaby Music, Gale, Jhayco, Natanael Cano, Pedro Capó, Paulo Londra, Piso 21, Rauw Alejandro, Vibarco, and breakout artist Villano Antillano, among others.

He first joined WCM in 2008 as an A&R coordinator. Since 2020, he has held the role of VP.

PHOTO CREDIT: Edward Perdomo