Warner Chappell's Las Vegas Songwriting Camp draws music creators from all major markets

Warner Chappell Music has wrapped its annual Las Vegas Songwriting Camp.

The camp was staged in partnership with YouTube Music, Warner Records, Atlantic Records and RCA Records, along with other label sponsors.

The line-up of talent included Little Mix star and now solo artist Leigh-Anne Pinnock (pictured); chart-topping singer/songwriter Chlöe; Mexican superstar Danna Paola; Grammy-nominated Bebe Rexha; breakout act Yng Lvcas; British producer P2J; rising K-pop songwriting and producing duo The Proof; pop-rock singer Lydia Night; and US heavy hitters Murda Beatz, Tay Keith, Amy Allen, Ian Kirkpatrick, Nova Wav and Benson Boone, among many others.

Ryan Press, president, North America, WCM, said: “This year’s camp was the first time we brought together creators from all the major music markets – the US, Mexico, South Korea, UK, Spain, and more. We had rap producers working on K-pop briefs and Latin stars pairing up with country acts – we even had writers working with Nickelodeon actor and trending TikTok personality Trey Makai, and it was inspiring to see everyone get out of their comfort zones.”

Outside of the studio, the week featured interactive and educational sessions on the business of music publishing and how to navigate the new ‘songwriter economy’, led by WCM executives Ashley Winton (SVP, creative services), Alicia Ripplinger (senior director, legal & business affairs), and Alice Aleksandrovich (VP, head of deals office).

The team also held its first AI demonstration for writers, led by Warner Music Group’s Oana Ruxandra (EVP of business development and chief digital officer), where writers had the opportunity to discuss the current and future state of AI, available tools, and ways they can incorporate it into their creative work.

Ryan Press said: “So much work went into making this camp possible, and I’m incredibly thankful to our team and the writers, artists, and producers who participated. I'm always super proud of our camps and how we approach writer development, but this one set a new standard for us and how we connect writers on a global scale.”

Tay Keith added: “This camp always brings the biggest and best names together, and this year was no different. I’ve been really focused on building myself as a producer and an artist and expanding the types of music I’m making, regardless of the genre, and through this camp, I was able to do that. Warner Chappell organised an amazing space to collaborate in unique and fresh ways, and all the sessions gave me freedom to get really creative.”