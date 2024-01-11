Warner Chappell signs Kenya Grace to global administration deal

Warner Chappell Music has signed an exclusive worldwide administration deal with rising star and dance music sensation Kenya Grace.

Born in South Africa and raised in Southampton, Grace is a self-taught singer-songwriter and producer. After signing to Warner Records’ flagship dance label Major Recordings, she released her major label debut, Strangers, last year.

Strangers made history, marking the first and second time a song solely written, produced and sung by a woman topped the Hot Dance/Electronic and the UK singles charts, respectively.

In 2023, Grace also embarked on her first tour, with shows in London, New York and Los Angeles. This year, she plans to release her debut album and tour across countries including France, Spain and Germany.

“I’m delighted to be working with Warner Chappell Music,” said Grace. “Songwriting is the most important part of my creativity, and I’m obsessed with great songs. The process of writing is my joy, art and, at times, therapy. There is so much I want to achieve as a writer, and with the Warner Chappell team behind me, I feel like I can achieve so much.”

Gabz Landman, vice president, A&R at WCM and Xavier Champagne, senior director, Urban A&R at WCM commented: "Kenya has set a remarkable path for herself, writing and producing her own music in its entirety. To be a record-breaking female producer, songwriter, artis and DJ is a special and rare achievement. Her music is honest and true, and we couldn't be more excited to join her on this journey."

Amber Davis, senior vice president of WCM UK, added: "Kenya is an incredible talent – highlighted by her global hit Strangers. She is a special artist and has enjoyed a brilliant year breaking in the UK and around the world. We're delighted to be working with her at Warner Chappell Music as we help her continue to develop into a leading songwriter."

PHOTO: (L-R) Nick Shymansky (Day One Music), Guy Moot (WCM), Kenya Grace, Carianne Marshall (WCM), Gabz Landman (WCM), Xavier Champagne (WCM)