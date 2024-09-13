Warner Classics partners with pianist Riopy on wellness initiative Tune Your Mind

Warner Classics has partnered with pianist and composer Riopy to launch a wellness initiative.

Tune Your Mind by Riopy combines the French artist’s signature minimalist piano compositions with binaural beat therapy, an emerging scientifically-backed practice said to reduce anxiety, while promoting focus, relaxation and creativity.

Riopy, who has amassed almost a billion streams, featured on Lana Del Rey’s 2023 album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Tune Your Mind by Riopy launches on September 20 with Meditation 66 (Daily Meditations), an introduction to meditation. The 21-day programme features daily practices lasting a few minutes and concludes on October 10 — World Mental Health Day.

The next day, October 11, sees the release of the full album Meditation 66, which includes longform 22-minute and 66-minute meditations. The first track, Breathe, is released today (September 13) as a single.

We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Riopy to demonstrate the power that music has in making positive change to our lives Bertrand Castellani

“Even the best instruments need to be tuned,” said Riopy, whose music has been used as a tool for meditation and wellness by the UK’s Mental Health Foundation. “I see the body as an instrument: we are the original embodiment of music. With this programme, my hope is that people can take a moment to ‘tune’ themselves; to bring their mind and body into closer harmony, and in this way move themselves a bit closer to feeling calm and at peace.”

Bertrand Castellani, VP, international artists & repertoire, Warner Classics, said: “With the expansion of the global mental wellness market, this is a space many in our industry are beginning to take note of – however, few are bringing the musical credentials and human approach that Riopy is with this initiative. We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with him to demonstrate the power that music has in making positive change to our lives.”