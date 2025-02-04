Warner Music agrees expanded licensing deal with Audiomack including UK, France and Germany

Warner Music Group has agreed an expanded licensing deal with Audiomack covering 47 new countries.

The partnership with the streaming platform began in 2019 and was Audiomack’s first licensing deal with a major label.

In this expanded agreement, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, the Caribbean, Mexico, Uganda, and Zimbabwe are among the newly added regions joining existing listeners in the US, Canada, Jamaica, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa who already have access to the Warner catalogue.

“At WMG, we value partnerships with innovative companies like Audiomack that share our vision for driving music discovery and amplifying emerging talent,” said Allan Coye, EVP, global head of Recorded Music business development, WMG. “This expanded agreement deepens our commitment to connecting artists with fans worldwide and making music accessible on a global scale. We look forward to continuing to build on this partnership and bring more music to audiences around the world.”

"Audiomack has evolved into a global streaming service in every sense of the word," said David Ponte, Audiomack CMO. "In the last five years, we've established our office in Africa, executed campaigns across multiple continents, and showcased emerging talent from diverse genres. Our mission is to give users worldwide access to music shaping global culture. The Warner Music Group library, with its many talented artists, is naturally a crucial part of that vision.”

The complete Audiomack catalogue of WMG artists for these territories has already been added to the service and is now available to listeners on the platform.